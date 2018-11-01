CHILE: Bachelet To Take Office At WHO After The End Of Presidential Term

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The President of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, will run the program for the Health of the Family, Women, and Children of the World Health Organization (WHO) after ending her term on March 11, said the program's deputy general director, Flavia Bustero.

"She said 'yes.' The president has other options, but she is very interested and linked to the issue of the of women and children throughout her life, all her passion, all her work here in Chile and also when she run UN Women," Bustero told local media after an official meeting with the Chilean president.

The two-year term as the program's director is ad-honorem. Currently, the post is occupied by Nelson Mandela's widow, Graça Machel, who personally asked Bachelet to succeed her.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.