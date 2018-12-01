Romania Inflation Accelerates Slightly In December

Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the fourth successive month in December, though marginally, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in December, just above the 3.2 percent increase in November. The measure has been rising since January.

Both food and non-food prices grew 4.1 percent annually in December and costs for services edged up by 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent at the end of the year.

Average consumer price inflation in the whole year 2017 was 1.3 percent compared with 2016.

