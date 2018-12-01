Hungary Inflation Eases More Than Forecast

Hungary's consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in November. The inflation was forecast to moderate to 2.2 percent.

Food prices grew 3.5 percent annually in December and prices of electricity, gas and other fuels went up by 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, prices of consumer durables dropped 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in December, while it was forecast to increase by 0.1 percent.

Average consumer price inflation in the whole year 2017 was 2.4 percent compared with 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

