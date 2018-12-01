DAX Rises As Politicians Reach Deal On Coalition Talks

German stocks rose on Friday as politicians reached a breakthrough in talks aimed at forming a new coalition government.

Gains were limited, however, as the euro continued its ascent against the dollar to hit a three-year high amid signs that the European Central Bank may wind down its 2.55 trillion euro ($3.07 trillion) bond purchase scheme this year.

Investors looked ahead to U.S. consumer inflation data and earnings from three of the biggest U.S. banks due later in the day for further direction.

The benchmark DAX was up 22 points or 0.17 percent at 13,225 in opening deals after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.

Bayer slid half a percent after reducing its direct interest in Covestro from 24.6 percent to 14.2 percent.

