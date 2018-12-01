Romania Q3 GDP Growth Unrevised

Romania's economic growth improved in the third quarter, confirming the second estimate published earlier, latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent sequentially in the third quarter, faster than second quarter's 2.0 percent steady growth.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth quickened to 8.6 percent in the September quarter from 6.1 percent in the June quarter.

Without adjustment, the annual growth for the third quarter was 8.8 percent, up notably from 6.1 percent in the preceding quarter.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.