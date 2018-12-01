Sweden Dec Inflation Slows More Than Expected

Sweden's consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 1.9 percent rise in November. Economists had expected the inflation to ease to 1.8 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent from November, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.

The inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate was 1.9 percent in December, down from 2.0 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, CPIF increased 0.4 percent at the end of the year.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP increased at a slower rate of 1.7 percent yearly in December, following a 1.9 percent rise in the prior month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.