Bulgaria Inflation Eases In December

Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased for the first time in five months in December, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Friday.

Inflation slowed to 2.8 percent in December from 3.0 percent in November. Consumer prices have been rising since December 2016.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.8 percent annually in December and utility costs climbed by 5.4 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable pace of 0.4 percent in December.

Average consumer price inflation in the whole year 2017 was 2.1 percent compared with 2016.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP rose 1.8 percent yearly and by 0.7 percent monthly in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.