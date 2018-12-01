Pay In Bitcoin For Kentucky Fried Chicken In Canada

You can now buy Kentucky Fried Chicken in Canada by paying in Bitcoin. KFC Canada launched the limited time offer, named "Bitcoin Bucket", Thursday.

The "Bitcoin Bucket" contains 10 chicken tenders, waffle fries, a medium side, medium gravy and two dips.

The yummy dish under this special package is not available over the counter, but via BitPay for home delivery.

Customers can make orders through an online check-out page in the KFC Canada website, and the Bitcoin Bucket will be delivered directly to their address.

The product is available at a price equivalent to 20 Canadian dollars in bitcoin. The current price for the product can be calculated through a Facebook-based live-tracker of dollar's exchange rate with bitcoin.

KFC Canada will charge an additional $5 fee for the service, according to the check-out process on its website.

KFC's payment processor is Bitpay, which restored its minimum invoice amount to $5.

"Sure, we don't know exactly what Bitcoins are, or how they work, but that shouldn't come between you and some finger lickin' good chicken", the company said on Twitter.

A Facebook live video featuring bitcoin prices and bitcoin-themed jokes says: "Bitcoin is down. Invest in buckets instead", and "Buy the dip. Honey Mustard is a personal favourite."

The US-based fast food restaurant chain's new marketing move evoked mixed reaction on social media.

A KFC Canada representative tweeted that the company may accept other cryptocurrencies as well.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News