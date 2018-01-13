ARGENTINA: Central Bank Policies Are Independent, Says Minister

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina's Interior Minister Rogelio Frigerio said that President Mauricio Macri "is the one that sets the macroeconomic policy objectives, including the inflation target, but the policies to achieve that goal are an autonomous, independent decision from the president of the Central Bank."

In statements to the newspaper El Tribuno, the official said regarding the latest monetary decision of the entity that "the decision made by the central bank regarding the decline in the rate against what the market discounted was a clear sign of that autonomy."

Frigerio also stressed that the current president of the BCRA, Federico Sturzenegger, will remain the head of the monetary authority.

by Agencia CMA Latam

