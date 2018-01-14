Japan Monday Stock Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release December data for M2 and M3 money stock, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic news.

The M2 money stock is expected to hold steady at 4.0 on year, while M3 is called unchanged at 3.4 percent.

Japan also will provide preliminary December numbers for machine tool orders; in November, orders surged 46.8 percent on year.

Australia will see December results for the inflation forecast from TD Securities; in November, inflation was predicted to have risen 0.2 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.

Indonesia will release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth $15.15 billion and exports were at $15.28 billion for a trade surplus of $0.13 billion.

