COLOMBIA: ELN Affirms That Attacks Must Go On, Especially In Arauca

(Agencia CMA Latam) - In an interview with Arauca's local radio station KapitalStereo, the chief negotiator of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, alias "Pablo Beltrán," referred to recent attacks on the police and Colombian oil infrastructure and confirmed that his group's offensive must go on, especially in Arauca because there is no peace agreement with the government.

"The ceasefire ended on January 9. During 101 days, the ELN complied with the cessation of hostilities. They can't complain about events that occurred once the ceasefire came to an end," said the guerrilla leader.

He added that "for the ELN to cease to attack the oil infrastructure, it is necessary that there be a public discussion about oil exploitation policies" in Colombia.

Beltrán also said that the guerrillas are awaiting the return of the government's chief negotiator, Gustavo Bell, to Quito. Bell was called for consultations with President Juan Manuel Santos and is waiting for a meeting with the U.N. secretary-general.

by Agencia CMA Latam

