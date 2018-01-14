Asian Markets Mostly Higher

Asian stock are mostly higher on Monday, tracking the record closing highs on Wall Street Friday, a weaker U.S. dollar and higher commodities prices. Optimism about corporate earnings and global economic growth buoyed investor sentiment.

The Australian market is advancing after the record closing highs on Wall Street Friday following upbeat corporate earnings results from financial giants. In addition, higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 20.30 points or 0.33 percent to 6,090.40, off a high of 6,103.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 21.50 points or 0.35 percent to 6,198.30.

The major miners are higher after a jump in iron ore prices. BHP Billiton is rising more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are advancing almost 1 percent each.

Gold miners are also gaining on higher gold prices. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is advancing more than 4 percent.

The big four banks are mostly higher. ANZ Banking is adding 0.5 percent, National Australia Bank is rising 0.2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is higher by 0.1 percent, while Westpac is down 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, oil stocks are mostly lower despite crude oil prices rising for a sixth day Friday. Oil Search is losing 0.5 percent and Santos is declining 0.3 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.5 percent.

Vocus Group has divided the enterprise and wholesale divisions of its Australian into separate operating segments as part of its transformation program following it's A$1.46 billion full-year loss reported last October. The telecom company's shares are adding 0.6 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see December results for the inflation forecast from TD Securities today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar has regained the US$0.79 level. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7916, up from US$0.7879 on Friday.

The Japanese market rose following the positive cues from Wall Street Friday, but has pared gains on the back of a stronger yen.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 61.85 points or 0.26 percent to 23,715.67.

The major exporters are mixed. Panasonic and Sony are down 0.4 percent each, while Canon is adding almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

SoftBank Group's shares are rising more than 4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company is planning to list its mobile phone unit SoftBank Corp. in Tokyo and overseas this year, with the listing likely to raise about $18 billion.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding 0.4 percent and Toyota is higher by almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are rising almost 2 percent each.

Among the market's best performers, Nippon Express is gaining almost 4 percent, while Shiseido Co. and Hitachi are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Tokai Carbon, Nisshin Steel and Kobe Steel are declining more than 2 percent each.

On the economic front, Japan will release December data for M2 and M3 money stock as well as preliminary December numbers for machine tool orders today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are also higher, while Shanghai and New Zealand are edging lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record closing highs on Friday after financial giants JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock and Wells Fargo all reported better than expected quarterly results. Traders also digested some closely watched economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rose in line with economist estimates in the month of December.

The Dow advanced 228.46 points or 0.9 percent to 25,803.19, the Nasdaq climbed 49.28 points or 0.7 percent to 7,261.06 and the S&P 500 rose 18.68 points or 0.7 percent to 2,786.24.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures rose Friday, ending the week at the highest level in more than three years. February WTI oil rose $0.50 or 0.8 percent, to settle at $64.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

