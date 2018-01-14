New Zealand Food Prices Fall For Fourth Month

New Zealand's food prices declined for the fourth straight month in December, figures from Statistics New Zealand showed Monday.

Food prices dropped 0.8 percent month-over-month in December, faster than the 0.4 percent fall in November.

Grocery food and seasonally cheaper fruit and vegetables were the main factors in the dip in food costs.

After four successive monthly rises, butter prices dropped 4.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, food prices grew at a stable rate of 2.3 percent in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

