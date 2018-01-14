UK House Prices Rise In January: Rightmove

UK house prices increased in January, while sellers in the capital cut their selling prices, data from the property website Rightmove showed Monday.

Asking prices climbed 0.7 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 2.3 percent decline a month ago.

The indicators of activity suggest that demand remains robust. On year, house prices advanced 1.1 percent.

In London, house prices fell 1.4 percent on month to GBP 600,926. On a yearly basis, prices in the capital dropped 3.5 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.