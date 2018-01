Indonesia Exports Rise Less Than Expected In December

Indonesia's exports and imports grew less than expected in December, data from statistics bureau revealed Monday.

Exports rose 6.93 percent year-over-year in December, well below the 13.85 percent growth economists had forecast.

Imports surged 17.83 percent in December from a year ago, slower than the expected spike of 18.13 percent.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports fell by 3.45 percent and 0.29 percent, respectively in December.

As result, the trade balance turned to a deficit of $270 million in December from a surplus of $215.3 million in November. The expected surplus was $579 million.

