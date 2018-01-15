BoJ Lifts Economic View Of 3 Out Of 9 Regions

The Bank of Japan raised its economic view of three out of nine regions from its previous assessment in October.

In its quarterly Regional Economic Report released Monday, the bank said the Tohoku region's assessment was upgraded due to increased production in general-purpose, production and oriented machinery, given firms' proactive increase in fixed investment at home and abroad.

Likewise, the Hokuriku region's upgrade reflected its strengthened momentum in business fixed investment aimed at expanding domestic capacity and saving labor.

At the same time, the bank raised Kinki region citing the strengthened momentum in exports and the improvement in private consumption.

Meanwhile, the other six regions, namely Hokkaido, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Tokai, Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu-Okinawa reported that their assessments were unchanged.

