Dutch Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In November

Dutch retail sales growth quickened in November after easing sharply in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

Retail sales climbed 5.5 percent year-over-year in November, much faster than the 1.5 percent gain in October. The measure has been rising since May 2016.

Food sales grew 3.8 percent annually in November and shops selling non-food products advanced by 5.1 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

