European Economics Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Finland is slated to issue consumer prices for December. Prices had advanced 0.8 percent on year in November.

In the meantime, Turkey's unemployment data is due. The jobless rate was at 10.6 percent in September.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area foreign trade figures for November. The trade surplus totaled seasonally adjusted EUR 19 billion in October.

At 8.00 am ET, Poland's consumer price data is due for December.

