India's Wholesale Price Inflation Slows Unexpectedly

India's wholesale price inflation slowed at the end of 2017, data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed Monday.

Wholesale prices climbed 3.58 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.93 percent increase seen in November. The rate was forecast to rise to 4 percent in December.

Nonetheless, the rate was well above the 2.1 percent growth logged in the corresponding period of 2016.

Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 2.21 percent compared to a build up rate of 3.71 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The index for food articles decreased 4.3 percent in December, while non-food article prices rose 1.8 percent in December.

Data released on January 12 showed that consumer price inflation rose to a 17-month high of 5.2 percent in December from 4.88 percent in November.

