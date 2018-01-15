Finland Inflation Eases In December

Finland's consumer price inflation eased in December after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 0.5 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 0.8 percent increase. The measure has been rising since April 2016.

Health costs grew 1.1 percent annually in December and transport costs went up by 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in December, following a 0.2 percent rise in November.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP increased 0.5 percent yearly in December, while it dropped 0.1 percent from the preceding month.

In 2017, the average inflation rate was 0.7 percent compared with 2016.

Separately, the statistical office revealed that country's current account surplus shrank to EUR 86 million in November from EUR 177 million in October.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.