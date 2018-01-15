Turkey Jobless Rate Falls In October

Turkey's unemployment rate decreased in October after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 10.3 percent in October from 10.6 percent in September.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 11.8 percent.

The number of unemployed people decreased to 3.29 million in October from 3.42 million in the preceding month.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate also fell to 10.3 percent in October from 10.6 percent in September.

by RTT Staff Writer

