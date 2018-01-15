DAX Slides As Euro Continues To Push Higher

German stocks were modestly lower on Monday as the dollar continued its downward spiral against the euro and investors awaited cues from the corporate earnings season.

The euro remained broadly supportive as German coalition talks cleared a first hurdle towards the formation of a government and speculation intensified that the European Central Bank is getting ready to unwind its massive stimulus.

The benchmark DAX was down 0.2 percent at 13,223 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.

Banks were trading lower, with Commerzbank down 0.2 percent and Deutsche Bank moving down 0.1 percent.

Fraport slid 0.3 percent after unveiling traffic figures for 2017.

