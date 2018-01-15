European Shares Sluggish As Euro Continues To Surge

European stocks opened on a sluggish note on Monday as the dollar continued its downward spiral against the euro and crisis-hit U.K. construction firm Carillion said it has filed for compulsory liquidation with immediate effect.

The euro remained broadly supportive as German coalition talks cleared a first hurdle towards the formation of a government and speculation intensified that the European Central Bank is getting ready to unwind its massive stimulus.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.1 percent at 397.96 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were down around 0.2 percent each while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.1 percent.

Finnish mining equipment maker Metso plunged 9 percent after its Q4 profit missed expectations.

Airbus was down about half a percent after it has been fined 104 million euros for a dispute dating from 1992 over missile sales to Taiwan by the Matra group, which was later acquired by the aerospace giant.

Trading in Carillion shares were suspended in London, while rival Serco jumped 4.8 percent, Interserve rallied 1.9 percent and Balfour Beatty advanced 0.8 percent.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV jumped 2.3 percent. Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne reportedly said the company can double profit within five years by exploiting the potential of the Jeep brand.

British automotive and aerospace components company GKN climbed over 3 percent on reports that it is mulling the sale of its aerospace arm.

Premier Foods also rose 3 percent. The company said that discussions to sell its Batchelors' brand have not yet gone beyond "an exploratory stage".

