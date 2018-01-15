Denmark PPI Inflation Slows For Third Month

Denmark's producer price inflation eased for the third straight month in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.

The producer price index edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 1.2 percent climb in November. The measure has been rising since November last year.

Domestic market prices grew 0.9 percent annually in December, while foreign market prices dropped by 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.4 percent from November, when it increased by 0.9 percent.

Data also showed that import prices went up 0.5 percent annually in December, while it dropped 0.2 percent from the preceding month.

by RTT Staff Writer

