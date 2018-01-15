BRAZIL: Economic Activity Rises Above Estimates In November

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian economic activity index (IBC-Br) rose 0.49% in November from a month before to 137.34 points, the highest level in 2017, according to the country's central bank. Analysts expected a 0.35% increase.

Compared to November 2016, the IBC-Br rose 2.82%, also above market expectations (+2.80%).

From January to November 2017, the index records a 1.06% increase, while the 12-month rate shows a 0.73% rise.

