BRAZIL: Economists Increase 2018 GDP Growth Estimate To 2.70%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank increased their forecasts for the 2018 economic growth to 2.70%, from 2.69% last week. For 2019, projections remained at 2.80% for the second week, from 2.75% a month ago.

The forecast for Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio in 2018 decreased to 55.40% from 55.60% last week, while the 2019 estimate increased from 55.70% to 58.00%.

Projections for the Brazilian industrial output growth in 2018 were raised for the third week to 3.20% from 3.14% a week before, while the 2019 forecast remained at 3% for the third consecutive week.

by Agencia CMA Latam

