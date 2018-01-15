BRAZIL: Interest Rate Forecast For 2018 Remains At 6.75% Per Year

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Economists polled by the Brazilian central bank kept unchanged at 6.75% for the third consecutive week their estimates for the country's benchmark interest rate (Selic) for the end of 2018. The forecast for the average rate in 2018 also remained at 6.75%, same level as in the previous three weeks.

For 2019, estimates fell to the second week, to 8.00%, from 8.13% seven days ago. The forecast for the average rate next year fell to 7.88%, from 7.90% last week.

Last month, the Brazilian central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) cut the country's benchmark interest rate to 7.00% - a record low - from 7.50%, in line with market expectations. The Brazilian Central Bank also confirmed in its Quarterly Inflation Report that the Selic interest rate could fall once more at the next monetary policy meeting, scheduled for February, to 6.75% per year.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.