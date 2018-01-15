PERU: Strong Quake Hits Arequipa Area

(Agencia CMA Latam) - A 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook cities in southern Peru, killing at least one person and leaving 104 people injured. Due to the magnitude of the quake, the Peruvian government declared a 60-day state of emergency in the province of Caravelí, in Arequipa area.

The quake occurred at 4:18 a.m local time with an epicenter located 56 kilometers south of the district of Lomas, in Caravelí. The shock caused damages in the districts of Caravelí, Arequipa, Lucanas, Parinacochas, and Nasca, according to the El Peruano official newspaper.

General Jorge Chávez, head of the Civil Defense Institute (Indeci), confirmed that in the province of Caravelí aid had been transferred to 24 homes and a state of emergency declared for 60 days. He added that, so far, authorities can confirm that more than 200 buildings collapsed - 168 houses, 37 schools, 15 facilities and four police stations.

Chavez stressed that electricity had been fully restored in the affected province, while water supply service is 50% restored. Also, Peruvian authorities are monitoring the aftershocks.

