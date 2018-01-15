COLOMBIA: UN Secretary Exhorts ELN And Government To Resume Peace Talks

(Agencia CMA Latam) - United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres has called on the government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group to restart the peace talks and agree on a new truce, after the suspension of the most recent talks.

The plea came on Sunday, during an official visit to Colombia.

"I call for the cessation of armed actions and the resumption of a serious and constructive dialogue to fulfilling as soon as possible the expectations generated by the parties' commitment to solving their conflict through political means," Guterres said during a press conference in Bogotá.

Guterres said he was worried about the "violent events of recent days and a possible escalation of the clashes."

The ceasefire between the Government and the ELN expired last week. Although representatives of both sides were in Ecuador to negotiate a new cessation, the dialogues were interrupted after the guerrillas attacked three pipelines in Colombia.

