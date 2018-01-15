New Zealand Overall Electronic Spending Adds 0.2% In December

Overall credit card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 1.4 percent gain in November.

Retail credit card spending was up 0.5 percent on month - in line with expectations and down from the 1.2 percent spike in the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.