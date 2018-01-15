COLOMBIA: ELN Milita Says It Is Willing To Negotiate On A New Ceasefire

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group stated that it is willing to negotiate a new ceasefire with the Colombian government if the new deal addresses what the militia views as "irregularities" regarding the previous agreement.

"Painfully and in spite of the quietening of the weapons from both sides, murders and disappearances of popular and social leaders and repression to popular agendas increased instead of decreasing," said the left-wing guerrilla group, adding that the Colombian government refused to recognize responsibility for those incidents.

ELN's statement comes after the suspension of the peace process that was taking place in Quito, Ecuador, to obtain a new ceasefire after the expiration of the pact on January 9.

by Agencia CMA Latam

