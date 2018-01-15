PERU: National Production Grows 1.78% In November On An Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Peru's national production in November recorded a 1.78% increase on an annual basis, slowing down from the 2.99% rise posted in October, said the country's statistics office.

The result recorded in November was primarily due to a positive evolution of external demand amid an increase in total exports of traditional and non-traditional products.

The Peruvian national production growth in November reflects the performance of the mining and hydrocarbons, construction, telecommunications, transportation, storage and messaging, and commerce sectors, said the statistics office.

by Agencia CMA Latam

