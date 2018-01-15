COLOMBIA: Colcap Falls 0.60%, Hit By Ecopetrol, Sura And Bancolombia

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, traded 0.60% lower near the end of the session, at 1,512.24 points, due to Ecopetrol, Sura, and Bancolombia low performance.

Marcela Ramírez, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, said that the recent attacks against Ecopetrol's infrastructure, in addition to profit-taking by investors, influenced the performance of the state-owned oil company's shares.

On Monday, the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group was accused by the Colombian military of a new attack against the Trans-Andean Pipeline.

The shares of Canacol (+1.70%), Avianca (+1.57%), and Celsia (+1.39%) trade higher, while Ecopetrol (-2.11%),Sura (-2.00%), Conconcreto (-1.49%), and Preferencial Bancolombia (-0.46%) are falling.

The locally traded U.S. dollar fell by 0.24%, closing at 2,844.01 Colombian pesos, amid a holiday in the United States and the euro rebound. Natalia Granados, an analyst at Global Securities, noted that the greenback's losses against strong currencies are deepening due to the optimism generated by the eurozone's monetary policy and its economic figures.

by Agencia CMA Latam

