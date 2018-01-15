Australia New Motor Vehicle Sales Jump 4.5 Percent In December

The total number of new motor vehicle sales in Australia climbed a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at 103,743.

That follows the 0.1 percent increase in November.

On a yearly basis, new motor vehicle sales jumped 6.7 percent after rising 2.1 percent in the previous month.

Sales for Sports utility and Other vehicles both increased by 0.5 percent, while Passenger vehicles fell 0.3 percent.

The largest upward movement across all states and territories was in Tasmania (2.2 percent), continuing an upward trend that began in April 2017. The Northern Territory (-1.9 percent) and the Australian Capital Territory (-0.3 percent) continue the downward trend that started in July 2017.

