Asian Markets Mostly Higher

Asian stock are mostly higher on Tuesday, though gains are modest in most markets, as investors paused for breath after recent gains amid the absence of fresh catalysts. The U.S. markets were closed overnight for a public holiday.

The Australian market is declining in the absence of a clear lead from Wall Street.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 31.50 points or 0.52 percent to 6,045.60, off a low of 6,042.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 28.50 points or 0.46 percent to 6,159.20.

The major miners are weak after iron ore prices dipped overnight. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are declining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.2 percent.

Rio Tinto affirmed its outlook for 2018 iron ore shipments after its fourth-quarter production as well as shipments rose 3 percent from last year.

Gold miners are also lower despite gold prices rising to a four-month high. Newcrest Mining is down 0.6 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by almost 1 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are down in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.8 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos is declining more than 2 percent, while Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are losing almost 1 percent each.

Shares of Bellamy's Australia are gaining almost 22 percent after the infant formula maker raised its full-year profit and revenue growth outlook.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of new motor vehicle sales in Australia climbed a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent on month in December, coming in at 103,743. That follows the 0.1 percent increase in November.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7967, up from US$0.7954 on Monday.

The Japanese market is rising and the yen eased slightly against the U.S. dollar in the absence of fresh cues overnight from Wall Street.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 88.65 points or 0.37 percent to 23,803.53, off a high of 23,813.98 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Sony is adding 0.4 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.3 percent and Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is declining 0.6 percent. SoftBank Group's shares are rising almost 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are edging up less than 0.1 percent each. Among automakers, Honda is down 0.1 percent and Toyota is adding 0.5 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.6 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by 0.5 percent.

Among the market's best performers, Shiseido Co. is rising almost 3 percent, while Nichirei Corp. and Subaru Corp. are advancing more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, IHI Corp. is losing almost 4 percent, JFE Holdings is lower by more than 3 percent and Kobe Steel is down almost 3 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in December. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the upwardly revised 0.5 percent gain in November.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Indonesia are also higher, while Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan are edging lower.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The major European markets closed lower on Monday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.34 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.13 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.12 percent.

Market Analysis