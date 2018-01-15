Japan Tertiary Activity Index Rises More Than Forecast

Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the second straight month in November, and at a faster-than-expected rate, data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.

The tertiary activity index climbed 1.1 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.2 percent rise in October. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent gain for the month.

Among the individual components of the survey, activity was up for wholesale trade, living and amusement-related services, medical, care and welfare, information and communications, transport and postal activities, retail trade, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, finance and insurance, goods rental and leasing.

At the same time, activity was down for -related services and real estate.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index rose at a faster pace of 1.7 percent in November, after a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.