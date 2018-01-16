European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer and producer prices from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to publish Germany's consumer and wholesale prices for December. Final inflation is expected to match the initial estimate of 1.7 percent in December.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech producer price data is due. Producer price inflation is expected to ease to 0.5 percent in December from 0.9 percent in November.

At 4.00 am ET, final consumer price figures are due from Italy.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer and producer prices for December. Inflation is forecast to slow to 3 percent from 3.1 percent in November.

Output price inflation is expected to ease to 2.9 percent from 3 percent a month ago. In the meantime, UK house price data is due.

