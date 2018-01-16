European Shares Seen Flat To Higher

European stocks look set to open largely unchanged on Tuesday amid a lack of direction from Wall Street as U.S. were closed overnight for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Treasuries steadied and gold held flat while the euro stood near a 3-year high on speculation the ECB may cut back on its asset purchases.

Asian stocks are broadly higher, with Hong Kong and Japanese markets leading regional gains.

The dollar edged up versus the yen after Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso warned about excessively rapid moves in the currency market.

China's central bank has set its official yuan midpoint at the highest level in more than two years, a day after Germany's Bundesbank added the yuan to its foreign exchange reserves.

Brent crude prices dipped from their highest level in three years to hover around $70 per barrel amid signs that production cuts by OPEC and Russia are tightening supplies.

On the economic front, consumer and producer price figures from Germany and the U.K. are due later in the day, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

The Bank of Canada will make its first interest rate announcement of the year on Wednesday while China releases Q4 GDP, December industrial output and retail sales figures on Thursday.

Across the Atlantic, reports on industrial production, housing starts, consumer sentiment and regional manufacturing may sway sentiment this week as trading resumes after the long holiday weekend.

Also, the Federal Reserve is due to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts.

Earnings news is also likely to be in focus, with Citigroup (C), UnitedHealth (UNH), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and IBM (IBM) among the companies due to report their quarterly results this week.

European stocks finished Monday's session slightly lower as the euro surged and U.K. construction firm Carillion entered into liquidation.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid around 0.1 percent each.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis