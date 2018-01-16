Jarvis: BlackBerry's Anti-Hacking Protection For Cars

BlackBerry Ltd. has introduced a new a cloud-based cybersecurity program that will scan automakers' software for threats amid increased concerns about hacking in Internet-connected cars.

BlackBerry Jarvis, the transformational software cybersecurity product, helps carmakers detect security flaws in software before it goes into their vehicles.

The product is offered on a pay-as-you-go usage basis, and is customized for the unique needs of each OEM and their entire software supply chain. Once initiated, automakers will have online access to Jarvis and can scan any number of binary files at every stage of software development.

Jarvis also helps automakers to ensure that production software adheres to industry standards such as MISRA and CERT, and enables OEMs to define custom rules to meet organization-specific objectives.

BlackBerry has already begun trialing Jarvis with some of the world's largest automakers, including Jaguar Land Rover.

Ralf Speth, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover, said, "BlackBerry Jarvis addresses the software cybersecurity needs of the automotive industry. In our independent study, Jarvis delivered excellent efficiencies in time-to-market, significantly reducing the time to security assess code from thirty days to seven minutes. The productivity delivered by Jarvis combined with BlackBerry's trusted security heritage can transform vehicle safety."

In a statement, BlackBerry said it is initially marketing this solution to automakers, whose complex software supply chains create compelling and urgent use cases that Jarvis can help solve today.

Jarvis is also applicable to other industry segments, including healthcare, industrial automation, aerospace, and defense, the company said.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News