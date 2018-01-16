Finland Economic Output Expands At Faster Pace

Finland's economic output expanded at a faster pace in November from a year ago, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.

National output grew a working-day-adjusted 3.5 percent year-over-year in November, following a 3.2 percent rise in October, which was revised up from 2.6 percent.

Secondary production advanced 7.0 percent and tertiary sector registered a growth of 2.0 percent. Meanwhile, primary production contracted by close 1.0 percent in November from last year.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted economic output rose 0.4 percent in November, after remaining flat in the prior month.

