Asian Shares Rise On Earnings Optimism

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday despite a lack of fresh catalysts as investors looked ahead to more earnings news from the U.S.

China's Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.77 percent to 3,436.59 ahead of fourth-quarter GDP, December industrial production and retail sales figures due Thursday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1.8 percent at 31,904 in late trade.

Japanese stocks rallied, with a weaker yen and hopes for robust corporate earnings results helping underpin investor sentiment.

The Nikkei average jumped 236.93 points or 1.00 percent to 23,951.81, marking its highest closing level in more than 26 years as the yen's appreciation against the dollar stopped.

The broader Topix index closed 0.55 percent higher at 1,894.25. Dentsu, Softbank, Fuji Electric, Fast Retailing, Sumco and Fanuc rose 2-5 percent.

Australian shares fell amid broad-based selling, although ended well off their day's lows. The benchmark ASX 200 hit a two-week low before ending down 28.50 points or 0.47 percent at 6,048.60. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 21.80 points or 0.35 percent to 6,165.90.

Weak iron ore and coking coal prices weighed on material stocks, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto losing 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Gold miners Northern Star and Evolution fell around 1 percent each.

The big four banks fell between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent while energy majors Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search, Origin Energy and Santos shed 2-3 percent.

Shares of Bellamy's Australia soared 25 percent after the infant formula maker raised its full-year profit and revenue growth outlook.

In economic releases, Australia's consumer confidence continued its uptrend during the week ended January 14, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed. The corresponding index climbed to 123.5 from 112.0 in the preceding week.

Seoul stocks rose sharply as investors lapped up large-cap tech shares ahead of earnings announcements by major firms. The benchmark Kospi jumped 18.01 points or 0.72 percent to 2,521.74. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rallied 3 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix climbed 2.3 percent.

New Zealand shares rose in light trading, with A2 Milk shares surging nearly 4 percent after rival infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia lifted its full-year profit guidance. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 39.17 points or 0.48 percent to 8,250.54.

New Zealand confidence deteriorated in the fourth quarter, the quarterly survey from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research showed today. A net 11 percent of businesses expect economic conditions to deteriorate over the first half of 2018.

India's Sensex was down 0.1 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was declining 0.2 percent while benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.3 percent and half a percent.

