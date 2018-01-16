DAX Edges Higher As Euro Eases From Three-year High

German stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday as the euro paused after recent rally and investors eyed fresh corporate earnings for direction.

The German DAX was up 34 points or 0.26 percent at 13,232 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Luxury fashion house Hugo Boss rallied more than 2 percent on reporting 5 percent growth in its fourth-quarter Group sales.

Automotive manufacturing firm Continental AG added 1 percent on reports of restructuring.

On the economic front, Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated to a five-year high of 1.8 percent in 2017, final data published by Destatis showed today, while wholesale prices logged an annual growth of 3.5 percent in the year.

