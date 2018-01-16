CAC 40 Holds Steady As Dollar Edges Up

French stocks held steady on Tuesday as the euro paused after recent rally and investors eyed fresh corporate earnings for direction.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,512 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.

Airbus rose 0.2 percent. The Brexit developments as well as U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-America policies amount to a "double whammy" of protectionist hazards, Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders said in London at the annual dinner of the ADS trade association.

Utility Engie gained over 1 percent after its chief executive said 2018 would see an acceleration of growth.

Media group Mediawan jumped nearly 3 percent on news that it is acquiring three major French TV production companies.

