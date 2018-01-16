BP Sees $1.7 Bln Q4 Charge On Deepwater Horizon Settlement; Stock Down

Shares of BP Plc (BP.L,BP_UN.TO,BP) were losing around 2 percent in the morning trading in London after the British energy giant said Tuesday that it now expects to take a post-tax non-operating charge of around $1.7 billion in its fourth quarter for Deepwater Horizon settlement program.



In early January, the company had said that it expects around $1.5 billion one-off non-cash charge in its fourth quarter due to the recently-enacted changes to US corporate taxes.

In its latest statement, BP said the Court Supervised Settlement Program or CSSP established as part of the Deepwater Horizon or DWH class action settlement is winding down. BP now expects to take the $1.7 billion charge for the remaining Business Economic Loss or BEL and other claims associated with the CSSP. The cash impact is expected to be spread over a multi-year period.

The company said the charge results primarily from significantly higher claims determinations issued by the CSSP in the fourth quarter and the continuing effect of the Fifth Circuit's adverse May 2017 ruling on the matching of revenues with expenses when evaluating BEL claims.

Brian Gilvary, BP's chief financial officer, said, "With the claims facility's work very nearly done, we now have better visibility into the remaining liability. The charge we are taking as a result is fully manageable within our existing financial framework, especially now that we have the company back into balance at $50 per barrel."

BP anticipates cash payments related to DWH in 2018 to be around $3 billion, as compared to the company's third-quarter estimate of just over $2 billion.

BP said it will continue to vigorously appeal determinations of claims that it believes are non-compensable under the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee settlement agreement.

In London, BP shares were trading at 521.80 pence, down 2.05 percent.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, BP shares were down 1.7 percent at $43.16.

