Croatia Inflation Eases In December

Croatia's consumer price inflation eased in December after remaining stable in the previous two months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 1.4 percent increase. The measure has been rising since December last year.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.2 percent annually in December and clothing and footwear prices went up by 2.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent from November, when it remained flat.

