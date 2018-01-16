China Steps Up Crackdown On Cryptocurrency 'Exchange-Like Services'

As part of stepping up the crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges, Chinese authorities are blocking online platforms and mobile apps that offer exchange-like services, a report said.

The Chinese government now plans to block domestic access to homegrown and offshore platforms that enable centralized trading, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Individuals and companies that provide market-making, settlement and clearing services for centralized trading are under scrutiny, while tiny peer-to-peer transactions will be spared, according to the report.



However, the government does not define "market-making" platforms and similar services.

The Central Bank of China in September had banned betting on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Investors have been resorting to alternative trading environments such as peer-to-peer platforms and over-the-counter deals since then.

Popular peer-to-peer trading site Localbitcoins is reportedly generating record volumes.

Regulators around the world are closely watching cryptocurrencies amid concerns over excessive speculation, money laundering and tax evasion, which led to increased volatility in global for bitcoin and other digital tokens since November.

