Ireland Unemployment Rate Falls Further

Ireland's unemployment rate decreased for the third straight month in December, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 6.2 percent in December from revised 6.4 percent in October. This was the lowest since May 2008, when the rate was 5.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people fell to 146,700 in December from 149,900 in the preceding month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 173,600.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell from 14.0 percent to 13.7 percent.

