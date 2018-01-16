Wall Street Heads For A Strong Opening

As major corporates such as Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and IBM are scheduled to report this week, the are into a new vigor. The U.S. dollar is showing a slight down trend on Tuesday. Earlier signals from the U.S. futures suggest that Wall Street might open potently higher.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey is the major economic announcement today. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading in the green.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 228 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 13 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 39.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday. The Dow advanced 228.46 points or 0.9 percent to 25,803.19, the Nasdaq climbed 49.28 points or 0.7 percent to 7,261.06 and the S&P 500 rose 18.68 points or 0.7 percent to 2,786.24.

On the economic front, Empire State Manufacturing Survey for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 18.6, slightly up from 18.0 in December.

Treasury's six-month bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

In the corporate sector, BP Plc said it expects to take a post-tax non-operating charge of around $1.7 billion in its fourth quarter for Deepwater Horizon settlement program. Earlier, the company was expecting around $1.5 billion one-off non-cash charge in its fourth quarter due to the recently-enacted changes to US corporate taxes.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) revised its 2018 financial outlook to reflect the effects of the U.S. corporate tax law changes and now expects net earnings of $11.65 to $11.95 per share and adjusted net earnings of $12.30 to $12.60 per share. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $15 billion to $15.5 billion.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. said it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Global Battery and Lighting Business to Energizer Holdings, Inc. for $2 billion in cash. The Company expects to use the net cash proceeds to reinvest in its core businesses both organically and through bolt-on acquisitions, and repurchase shares.

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index advanced 26.11 points or 0.77 percent to 3,436.59. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 72.46 points or 0.21 percent at 34,771.05.

Japanese stocks rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 236.93 points or 1.00 percent to 23,951.81, marking its highest closing level in more than 26 years. The broader Topix index closed 0.55 percent higher at 1,894.25.

Australian shares fell amid broad-based selling, although markets ended well off their day's lows. The benchmark ASX 200 hit a two-week low before ending down 28.50 points or 0.47 percent at 6,048.60. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 21.80 points or 0.35 percent to 6,165.90.

In economic releases, Australia's consumer confidence continued its uptrend during the week ended January 14, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed. The corresponding index climbed to 123.5 from 112.0 in the preceding week.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 24.84 points or 0.45 percent. DAX of Germany is up 143.44 points or 1.08 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 10.41 points or 0.14 percent. Swiss Market Index is advancing 19.50 points or 0.21 percent. Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently up 0.70 percent.

