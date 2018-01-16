logo
European Economic News
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Portugal PPI Inflation Eases In December

Portugal's producer price inflation eased in December after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal revealed Tuesday.

Producer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.2 percent increase seen in the previous month.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation moderated marginally to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in December, following a 0.5 percent increase in November.

For the whole of 2017, the average change in the total index was 3.4 percent versus -2.8% in 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap