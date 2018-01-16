Portugal PPI Inflation Eases In December

Portugal's producer price inflation eased in December after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal revealed Tuesday.

Producer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 3.2 percent increase seen in the previous month.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation moderated marginally to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in December, following a 0.5 percent increase in November.

For the whole of 2017, the average change in the total index was 3.4 percent versus -2.8% in 2016.

