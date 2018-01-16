OECD Jobless Rate Steady At 5.6%

The unemployment rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development area remained stable in November, data showed Tuesday.

The OECD said the jobless rate came in at 5.6 percent in November, the same rate as seen in October.

The jobless rate among youth aged below 24 increased to 11.9 percent from 11.8 percent in October.

In the euro area, the overall unemployment rate continued to decrease, to 8.7 percent in November. The jobless rate in Canada dropped to 5.9 percent and that in Japan slid to 2.7 percent.

The rate remained stable at 4.1 percent in the United States.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.